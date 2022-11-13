NDLEA arrests alleged drug baron and Lagos socialite, Alhaji Ademola Afolabi Kazeem

Ten days after he was declared wanted operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, have arrested fleeing Lagos socialite and owner of Adekaz Hotels, Alhaji Ademola Afolabi Kazeem (a.k.a Alhaji Abdallah Kazeem Muhammed) over offences bordering on exportation and trafficking of illicit drugs as well as money laundering.

The Agency had on Tuesday 1st November declared the suspect wanted following his failure to honour NDLEA invitations and an order granted by a Federal High Court in Lagos.

The wanted drug kingpin was uncovered as the sponsor of some traffickers arrested by the anti-narcotics agency in their recent attempt to export cocaine to Dubai, UAE and other destinations outside Nigeria.

Spokesperson of NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, in a statement on Sunday, November 13, said search for him however paid off on Thursday 10th Nov when he was successfully taken into custody where he is currently being interviewed.

His lid was blown open after the arrest of…