No son or daughter of Yoruba land should be harassed for wearing Yoruba Nation outfits by the DSS or any security personnel

Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Igboho has written an open letter to Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state.

Igboho said the open letter became necessary due to harassment youths are being subjected to in the state. He demanded that no son or daughter of Yoruba Land be molested or harassed for wearing Yoruba Nation outfits by the DSS or any security personnel.

He also stated that all Yorùbá sons and daughters have the right to wear any Yoruba outfit any day and any time within Yoruba States, as they also have the right to self-determination according to United Nation and African Union.

The open letter read;