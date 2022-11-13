Oko Oloyun’s widow remarries in Lagos three years after his murder (video)

Silifat Wura, the widow of the late popular traditional healer, Fatai Yusuf, popularly known as Oko Oloyun, has remarried.

According to reports, the mother of six married her new husband, Aremu Abiola, barely three years after her first husband was killed .

The colourful wedding ceremony was held in Lagos on Saturday, November 12, 2022.

Oko Oloyum was killed on January 23, 2020 when unknown assailants opened fire on his two-car convoy on the Abeokuta-Iseyin road in Oyo state.

Silifat and new husband

Oko Oloyun