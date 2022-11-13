People said I will not be promoted because I’m black, a woman and an immigrant





A Nigerian woman, Patience Adesuwa Ajao is celebrating after she was promoted as the Branch Manager of a leading bank in Canada.

Taking to Facebook on Saturday, November 12, Mrs Ajao recalled how people said she would never be promoted when she was employed as a Customer Service Representative with the bank eight years ago.

“Upon relocating to Canada eight years ago, I was told to abandon all thoughts of building a career, and just, survive. A few months later, I accepted the Customer Service Representative role with one of Canada’s top five Banks,” she wrote. Talks in my ears sounded like: you will not get promoted, you will be a teller for life, remember you are black, a woman and an immigrant from Nigeria, three strikes against you. Forging on, I moved through four roles: Financial Services Representative, Financial Advisor, Manager of Customer Experience, and Assistant Branch Manager. In addition to having my 3rd child, pregnancy and maternity did not prevent…





Source: Linda Ikeji