Pupil injured as explosion rocks Yobe state

A suspected explosive device which detonated at Nayinawa forest area of Damaturu, the Yobe State capital, has left a 7-year-old pupil injured.

Channels Television reported that the incident which occurred around 9 am on Sunday, November 13, caused panic in the area as residents scampered for safety.

While no life was lost in the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer in Yobe State, Dungus Abdulkarim said the Anti-Bomb Squad has been dispatched to the scene of the incident.

Abdulkarim said;

“Yes, we are aware of the incident, but the information is still sketchy. We have dispatched our Anti-Bomb Squad to the scene, and we will inform you of the outcome. “The victim has been taken to hospital for medication because he was the only person injured.”

An eyewitness also told the news platform that a chisel and knife were found on a mat where the incident happened.

The source said;