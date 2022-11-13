Ultimate Love, Kachi Ucheagwu tells Multichoice to transfer winnings of now sunk RokSie ship to DoubleChris

Ultimate Love star, Kachi Ucheagwu has told organizers of the reality show, Multichoice to transfer winnings of now RokSie ship to DoubleChris.



Recall that Primary school teacher Rosie and entrepreneur Kachi both known as RokSie, emerged as winners of the first season of Ultimate Love.

They left the reality show with some phenomenal gifts to start off their marital life, including N5M in cash, a N10M traditional wedding and a dream home!

However, the prize came with a clause; there has to be a commitment from the couple on the live show. There also has to be a proposal within the first 90 days.

After the proposal and wedding, the couple gets the fully furnished house which they get to keep if they stay together as a married couple for twelve months together.

Kachi and Rosie broke up few months after the show ended, thereby not meeting the requirements for the prize.

However in a tweet he shared, Kachi asked Mulitichoice to transfer their winning…