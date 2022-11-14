Anxiety over disappearance of NSCDC Deputy Commandant in Bayelsa

There is rising tension and anxiety over the sudden disappearance of the Deputy Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Bayelsa State Command, Mr. Raymond Terwase Gaadi.

Gaadi, who was posted from Enugu State Command of the corps to Bayelsa to take over as the second in command in April, was reported missing after he was given a pass to travel in October.

According to a Daily Trust report, the fear within the command and the family is whether the senior officer is still alive, as his phone numbers were switched off since he got missing.

It cannot be confirmed whether the NSCDC officer was kidnapped, involved in an autocrash, or fell victim of the rampaging flood that was at its peak at the time of his disappearance.

Narrating the family’s ordeal, his elder brother, Mr Terkura Gaadi, said that after missing his brother’s calls on October 22nd, he could not reach him, as his phones rang off the hook until October 30th when all the lines…