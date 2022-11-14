Burna Boy Bags Endorsement Deal with oraimo

Grammy award-winning Nigerian singer, and songwriter, Burna Boy has inked an ambassadorial deal with Nigeria’s leading smart accessory brand, oraimo.

The oraimo brand is known as the No.1 TWS and Smartwatch brand in Africa and clearly a partnership with the ‘Giant of Africa’ is a solid win for both parties. With this partnership, oraimo hopes to show every African that they can achieve their dreams. The brand is trusted by over 200 million users and sold in over 60 countries in 100000+ retail stores worldwide.

The Last Last crooner acknowledged his status as the new oraimo brand ambassador via his social media page and said: “This is a big win for my generation of Africans all over the world, and this should be a lesson to every African out there: no matter where you are, no matter what you plan to do, you can achieve it, no matter where you’re from, you are a king.”

Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu ”Burna Boy” who won the World Album Category at the 2021 Grammy…