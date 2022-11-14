Fire guts Chinese company in Ogun (videos)

Fire razed a Chinese company located within the ASCON area of Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area in Ogun State.

The fire quickly spread at noon on Monday, Nov. 14, in spite of efforts to bring it under control.

Videos from the scene show locals gathered outside the company gate as black smoke rose into the sky.

The Chinese company produces bags, slippers, and nylon. Products believed to be from the company can be seen heaped outside the factory gate.

A police van can also be seen at the scene in videos shared online.

The fire raged for hours despite the presence of the state fire service.

The Director of the Ogun State Fire Service, Fatai Adefala, said his men were making efforts to quench the fire.

