Guys in their 30s are showing us pepper

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Uriel Oputa, has said she is now attracted to older men because guys in their 30s are ‘showing women pepper’

“It’s funny I never used to be attracted to older single guys. But now the guys my age range 30s are showing us pepper back to back,” she wrote on her Instagram story on Monday, November 14.

The actress who earlier hinted at relationship woes, further said; “Let me go and ask my aunties if their classmates are single. Everyday pepper pepper Ah Ah. My guys cool o down,”