A Nigerian man identified as Udam Samuel Aseer from Benue State has lamented after seven of the chairs he hired for his mother’s burial were stolen by some guests on Saturday, November 12, 2022.

“U attended My Mum’s burial & stole 7 Chairs I hired, leaving me to pay 25,200 (3,600 each)” he wrote on Monday. “I have been in the village since yesterday over this & no solution. I had to pay as one of the terms & conditions given by chairs owners as agreed,” he added.