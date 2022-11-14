Missing 3-year-old girl rescued from well in Jos found dead after she ‘disappeared’ again (graphic photo)

The 3-year-old missing girl, Lydia Azatyom, who was rescued from a dry well in Jos, Plateau State, has been found dead after she disappeared again.

LIB reported that the child was declared missing by her family on Thursday, October, 27, 2022 after she disappeared while playing with other kids in the compound.

She was found three days later inside a dry well in an abandoned compound at Angwan Yashi area of Tudun Wada.

The girl sustained bruises and head injury and was taken to a hospital for medical attention. She was discharged upon recovery.

However, in a dramatic twist, on Friday, November 11, 2022, at about 4pm, Lydia went missing again.

According to Dauda Dung, a neighbour, Lydia was with her mother in the house when the woman went out to buy food at a neighbour’s house.

On returning, Lydia was nowhere to be found around the house. All efforts to find her in the neighborhood proved abortive.

On Saturday morning, November 12, 2022, Lydia was…