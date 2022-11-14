Most Nigerian roads have expired

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA), Nurudeen Rafindadi, has said that most roads in the country have expired.

Rafindadi who spoke at the 10th public lecture and presentation of awards organised by the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Kaduna branch over the weekend, revealed that some of the highways in the country were built to last 15 to 20 years but are already over 50 years old.

He said;

“Most of the nation’s highways have expired. What we are doing now is managing our expired highways that were supposed to be built to last for 15 to 20 years and at most 25 years, but we have highways that were built over 50 years ago.”

The FERMA boss added that the only way to maintain the operational capacity of roads in the country is to ensure preventive maintenance.