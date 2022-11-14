NDLEA arrests couple with 273 bags of cannabis in Ogun

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, have arrested a couple, Mr. and Mrs. Jesutofunmi Solomon, for drug trafficking in Ogun State.

Spokesperson of the command, Femi Babafemi, in a statement on Sunday November 13, said operatives raided a warehouse at Ogere area of Ikene LGA of the state in the early hours of Saturday, November 12, where they seized 273 jumbo bags of cannabis sativa weighing 3,533 kilograms (3.533tons) from a couple.

This came on the heels of the seizure of 176kgs of C/S at Ogere trailer park on Wednesday 9th Nov and the destruction of 15 hectares of cannabis plantation in Gbamgbam area of the state.

In the same vein, operatives in Osun state have raided a cannabis plantation at Obada sawmill, Owena Ijesa in Oriade LGA where they destroyed 1.2hectares, recovered 2,823kgs of processed C/S and arrested 13 suspects on Sunday 6th November.

In Ondo, operatives seized 78kgs of cannabis from a dealer, Beauty Godwin at Ofosu…