Police step up security around INEC offices in Bauchi State

Divisional Police Officers and Area Commanders in Bauchi State have been directed to deploy officers to INEC offices and facilities.

Police spokesman in the state, SP Ahmed Wakil, made this known on Sunday, Nov. 13.

He explained that this move is to bolster security and sustained surveillance in the affected areas.

He said: “In line with the directives of the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Usman Baba, the Commissioner of Police, Bauchi State, Mr Umar Sanda has deployed operational assets around INEC facilities.

“This is for surveillance operations to checkmate criminal activities and to provide an atmosphere conducive to hitch-free political processes.

“These deployments are aimed at keeping an eye on INEC facilities and materials and to prevent any attempt to undermine security around them and also to coordinate a timely response to distress calls.”

Wakil added that the police in Bauchi State would clamp down on miscreants found around INEC facilities and…