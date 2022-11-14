Two police officers crushed to death in Ekiti

Two police officers were on Monday, November 14, crushed to death after a truck ran over them at the Adebayo area of Ado Ekiti along the Ado-Ifaki dual carriageway.

The officers were on their way to work in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital when they met their untimely death,

Confirming the sad incident, the spokesperson of the state police command, Sunday Abutu, said the two officers were on a motorcycle when they were knocked down by the truck. He said the truck was negotiating a diversion due to ongoing construction work on the road.

“I can confirm to you that this pathetic event happened this morning when the two policemen, who were coming from Iworoko Ekiti to their duty post in Ado Ekiti were crushed by a tipper. The policemen were going on their own lane, it was the tipper’s driver that was negotiating a diversion placed on the road by the construction company rehabilitating the Ado-Ifaki by turning to the left side and overran them.”

Abutu said the two…