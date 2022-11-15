Anne Heche Estate sued by woman whose home was destroyed in fatal car crash

A woman whose home was destroyed during a car accident that claimed the life of actress, Anne Heche, has filed a lawsuit against the Hollywood star’s estate.
The actress’ estate is being sued over her August car accident by the woman who lived in the home where Anne crashed her Mini Cooper and ignited a huge blaze.
Lynne Mishele said in the lawsuit, that she was minding her business at home with her pets when Anne’s car suddenly came barreling inside, allegedly stopping just a few feet away from the woman, her dogs and her tortoise.
TMZ reported that Lynne claims she is still traumatized by the incident, startled by loud noises, plagued by nightmares and flashbacks of the crash, terrified of walking outside and has no place to live.
She also alleged that the house and all of her possessions were completely burned and destroyed as a result of Anne’s crash.
The lady also said Anne was driving erratically before crashing into her home.
