Cristiano Ronaldo accuses Gary Neville of using him for fame after the football pundit criticised him

Cristiano Ronaldo has accused his former teammate, Gary Neville of using him to boost his own profile.

The claims come within the Portuguese’s bombshell interview with Piers Morgan in which he took aim at Manchester United, the club’s coach Erik ten Hag, Ralf Rangnick, and many others others.

Ronaldo recently blanked his former team-mate pitchside at Old Trafford as a result of the Sky pundit’s supposed criticism of him.

In a fresh clip of the interview released on Monday evening, Ronaldo accused his former team-mate of criticising him only to boost his own fame before declaring him and Wayne Rooney not friends of his.

Neville and Rooney have both criticised the Portuguese in recent weeks for his increasingly petulant behaviour as well as his refusal to come on against Tottenham last month.

Ronaldo told Morgan: ‘To listen as ex-colleagues or team-mates criticise you, when they only see one point of view. It’s easy.

Cristiano says he is…