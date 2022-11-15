Four University of Idaho students found dead in apparent homicide are identified by police

Four University of Idaho students found dead of suspected homicides in off-campus housing were named by officials.

The Moscow Police Department identified the four college kids as Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21.

The four appeared to be friends going by their social media accounts.

Chapin and Kernodle appeared to be in a relationship with one Instagram caption from Kernodle reading, “Life is so much better with you in it, love you!” to celebrate Chapin’s birthday.

Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin

Mogen and Goncalves were from Coeur d’Alene and Rathdrum, respectively in Idaho, police said. Chapin was from Washington state.

Kaylee GonCalves, (left) and Madison Mogen

Kernodle was from Arizona, according to police, though school officials said she was from Post Falls in Idaho.

Goncalves’ family remembered her as “our defender and protector,” according to KREM2.

“She is tough and fair. The ultimate…