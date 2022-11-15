Gisele Bündchen’s insider denies she’s dating Brazilian jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente, insists he’s a family friend after they were spotted in Costa Rica

Gisele Bündchen’s rumored romance with Brazilian jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente has been rubbished by a close friend after her divorce from her former husband Tom Brady.

The 42-year-old Brazilian fashion model and the handsome martial arts teacher were spotted out together on Saturday evening at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas alongside her two children – Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, nine – which quickly sparked romance rumors between the pair.

Now, an insider close to the fashion star has disclosed that they are just friends.

The source close to Gisele furiously denied that they’re in a relationship, insisting that the date was anything but romantic – and noting that Joaquim is nothing more than a close family friend who has served as her kids’ jiu-jitsu instructor ‘for years.’

‘He’s been her kids jiu-jitsu teacher for years,’ the insider revealed. ‘There’s no truth to the rumors that they’re dating.’

The outing came just two weeks after she announced…