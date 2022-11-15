Gunmen kill traditional ruler and chiefs in Imo State

Gunmen invaded Obudi Agwa community in the Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State on Monday, Nov. 14.

The attack left five persons dead, including the traditional ruler of the community, Ignitus Asor.

Armed youths stormed the king’s palace where a community matter was being discussed and opened fire indiscriminately.

The traditional ruler, two palace chiefs, and two other members of the community died on the spot.

Many others sustained injuries, including the traditional prime minister, Chief Stephen Ajoku.

The criminals also stormed neighbouring Mgbala community and shot a pregnant woman and a local security officer.

The hoodlums fled in their motorbikes and vehicles after the attack.

Also confirming the incident, the State Police Public Relation Officer, Michael Abattam said the police are already on the trail of the hoodlums with the clues in their possession.

“Yes, it’s true but the police is already investigating the matter, we have clues…