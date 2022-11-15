Kim Kardashian’s ex Pete Davidson is now linked to Emily Ratajkowski

Kim! Kardashian’s ex Pete Davidson, has been linked with English-born American model and actress, Emily Ratajkowski.

An anonymous tipster claimed to gossip site DeuxMoi that they saw model Emily, 31, and ex Pete, 28, on a date on Brooklyn on Sunday, writing: ‘his hands were allll over her and they’re clearly hooking up.’

Emily was last known to be dating DJ Orazio Rispo, who she was seen passionately kissing in NYC last month, following her split from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

While comedian Pete split from Kim Kardashian, 42, in August 2022 after nine months of dating.

Emily previously praised Pete as ‘super charming’ after working with him on a shoot in 2021.

She said during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers: ‘He’s a professional. First of all, you should know that about Pete.

‘Pete—he’s got the height. Obviously, women find him very attractive.

‘Guys are like, “Wow. What’s that guy got?”’ “And I’m like,…