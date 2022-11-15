NFL star, Tom Brady removes his ex-wife, Gisele Bundchen, their two children and his oldest son from his Twitter header following public divorce

By
Headliners
-
8


NFL star, Tom Brady removes his ex-wife, Gisele Bundchen, their two children and his oldest son from his Twitter header following public divorce

Tom Brady has removed his ex-wife, their two children, and his oldest son from his Twitter header following their public divorce. 

 

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took out his now-ex-wife, Gisele Bundchen, out of his Twitter header, removing a beach picture of the former couple and their children, Benjamin and Vivian Lake, along with his older son, Jack.

  

NFL star, Tom Brady removes his ex-wife, Gisele Bundchen, their two children and his oldest son from his Twitter header following public divorce

 

 

The Super Bowl-winning quarterback now has a photo of himself from a Bucs game.

 

NFL star, Tom Brady removes his ex-wife, Gisele Bundchen, their two children and his oldest son from his Twitter header following public divorce

 

The pair confirmed their split on October 28 after weeks of speculation and 13 years of marriage. 

 

The move comes after the Bazilian fashion model was spotted enjoying a romantic dinner date with hunky Brazilian jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, just two weeks after announcing her divorce from her ex-husband, Tom Brady.

 

An insider later rubbished the rumored romance with the Brazilian jiu-jitsu instructor, saying that they are just friends.

 

The source close to Gisele furiously denied that they’re in a…



Source: Linda Ikeji

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR