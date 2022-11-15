TV host Jay Leno seriously burned in car fire

American TV host, comedian and writer, Jay Leno is in a burn center after suffering a serious injury to his face .

According to a report by TMZ, Jay was in his Los Angeles garage where he stores his cars on Sunday, November 13 when one of the cars erupted into flames without warning.

The fire burned the left side of Jay’s face, but did not penetrate his eye or his ear according to the report.

He is at the burn ward at Grossman Burn Center where he is receiving treatment.

The host has canceled all of his engagements for the duration of the week according to the report.

He was supposed to appear at The Financial Brand conference on Sunday, but organizers said there was a “very serious medical emergency” that prevented him from showing.