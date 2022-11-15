Update: Gunmen who killed Imo traditional ruler, aides came in company of a woman and disguised themselves as persons in distress

The Imo State Police Command has confirmed the killing of the traditional ruler of Obudi Agwa in Oguta Local Government Area of the state by gunmen.

Gunmen at about 10am on Monday, November 14, 2022, killed His Royal Highness, Eze (Dr.) Ignatius Asor, Udi of Obudi Agwa, and two of his aides before escaping.

Spokesperson of the command, CSP Michael Abattam, who confirmed the incident in a statement said the gunmen came in the company of a woman and disguised themselves as persons in distress.

According to the PPRO, the unsuspecting monarch welcomed the assailants into his palace, sat down with them before they brought out guns and shot him dead.

Abattam said the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Mohammed Ahmed Barde, condemned the attack and appealed for calm while assuring the community of the command’s efforts to arrest the perpetrators.