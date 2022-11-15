“What is so scary about a woman having an opinion as strongly as a man does?” Meghan Markle asks as she defends “feminism” and “woke” culture

Meghan Markle defended the word “woke” and “feminism” in the latest episode of her “Archetypes” podcast.

In the episode, titled “The Audacity of the Activist,” the Duchess of Sussex spoke about words that become “unnecessarily charged” when it comes to women, giving examples such as “feminism,” which she said is “often treated as taboo as the F-word.”

Markle, 41, added: “Or the word ‘woke.’ I know I’m saying ‘woke.’ I fully realize I am spoon-feeding the clickbait, but here’s why. Because ‘woke,’ by definition, means alert to injustice in society, especially racism.”

She continued: “Now, what’s loaded or wrong with that? And when you layer a woman into that seemingly anodyne definition, it becomes for many almost disgusting, ‘outrageous,’ they would say, but why?”

Meghan then asked: “What is so scary about a woman having an opinion as strongly as a man does? And why do we sometimes cower to that? Turtle, as I often say — go back into the…