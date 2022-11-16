27-year-old Nigerian man called out for allegedly dumping his pregnant wife and moving in with the event planner who planned their wedding





A 27-year-old man identified as Shedrack, has been called out for allegedly dumping his pregnant wife and moving in with the event planner who planned their wedding.

Shedrack is being accused of cheating on his pregnant wife with different women, and allegedly flogged her at the slightest provocation.

Facebook user, Ella Skincare who shared the story, also alleged that Shedrack was not present when their first child was born.



Attached to the post she shared are bank receipts capturing the transfers he made to the event planner he was allegedly cheating on his wife with, and chats with other women he allegedly cheated on her with.

I fear who no fear women sha READ!!! (Man marry wife event planner wey be wife friend corner the man) Odiegwu oo READ TO THE END!!! This man in the picture below pushed his pregnant wife out of the house to travel to there place to give birth that he was traveling to Abj, after the wife refused he ordered taxi and sent boys to pack her things out and…





Source: Linda Ikeji