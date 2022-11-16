Court dismisses Maina’s application for medical treatment

An application filed by Abdulrasheed Maina, former chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), over his alleged ill health, has been dismissed by a federal high court.

Maina, who was sentenced to eight years in prison after he was found guilty of money laundering, had in a motion marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1729/2022, dated and filed on September 27, asked the court for an interim order directing Rauf Aregbesola, minister of interior, and Haliru Nababa, controller-general of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), to immediately take him to a reputable hospital for treatment.

The Minister who reacted to the application, accused the former PRTT boss of feigning illness to aid his escape from prison.

Ruling on the case on Wednesday, November 16, Justice Inyang Ekwo held that Maina’s application is a “ruse” designed to help him escape from prison.

He said;