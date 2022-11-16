Dreaded bandit leader, Kachalla Gudau killed by troops in Kaduna

Dreaded bandit leader, Kachalla Gudau has been killed by troops of the Nigerian army, during an operation in Kaduna State.

Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said Kachalla, who commands a large number of foot soldiers, has been carrying out kidnappings and killings in Chikun, Kachia, and Kajuru local government areas, was among the bandits neutralized by troops of the Nigerian Army on Sunday, at Kankomi in Kaduna State.

Aruwan said diligent exploitation of human intelligence networks, corroborated other pieces of available intelligence which confirmed that Gudau was indeed one of those felled by the bullets of the courageous troops as they repelled an attack led by the notorious bandit himself, ending his ignoble reign of brutality and evil.

Remains of the notorious bandit who is said to have links with other notorious kingpins across the North-West and North-Central states, was retrieved in the Kankomi Forest where he…