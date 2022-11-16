Fake doctor allegedly rapes four girls in Niger

The Niger state police command has arrested a 24-year-old man parading himself as a medical doctor.

Confirming the arrest of the suspect identified as Clement Joseph, Police spokesman Abiodun Wasiu said he reportedly operates an illegal clinic in the Koropka area of the state.

Clement was also charged with raping four girls, impregnating one and conducting an abortion on her.

The suspect also confessed to deceitfully collecting N200,000 from an unsuspecting member of the public under the pretence of a fake online business.