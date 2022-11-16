Google to Pay a record $391M fine for misleading users about the collection of location data

Google has agreed to pay $391.5 million to settle with 40 US states for misleading users about the collection of personal location data, making it the largest attorney general-led consumer privacy settlement ever, according to the US Department of Justice.



Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum, who led the settlement along with Nebraska AG Doug Peterson, pointed out on Tuesday, November 15, that for years Google has prioritized profit over their users’ privacy.

“Google misled its users into thinking they had turned off location tracking in their account settings, when, in fact, Google continued to collect their location information. In addition to the multimillion-dollar settlement, as part of the negotiations with the AGs, Google has agreed to significantly improve its location tracking disclosures and user controls starting in 2023.” reads the DoJ’s press release.



The authorities started the investigation into Google collection practice following a 2018…