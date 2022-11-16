Highlights From The William Lawson’s Naija Highlandah Grand Finale

Akinwale Awatt Emerges First Naija Highlandah, Wins N2m and All-Expense-Paid Trip to Scotland





L-R: National Sales Manager, Olumagin Thomas, Bacardi-Martini Nigeria Limited; Project Lead, Chain Reactions Africa, Dixon Odukoya; Winner, The Naija Highlandah Challenge 2022, Akinwale Awatt, and Customer Marketing Manager, Bacardi-Martini Nigeria Limited, Lerato Makume at the Grand Finale of The NaijaHighlandah Challenge by William Lawson’s held at Union Bank Sports Ground, Surulere, Lagos on Saturday November 12.

Akinwale Awatt has conquered every obstacle, earned his kilt, and the bragging rights as the first-ever Naija Highlandah champion, earning a trip to Scotland and a cash award of two million naira. The hunt by William Lawson’s for this coveted role began on October 6 and culminated on November 12 with the ultimate battle held at The Stables, Union Bank Sports Ground, Bode Thomas, Surulere, Lagos.

Fifteen contestants, made up of 13 males and two females proved their…