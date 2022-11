A South African man, Themba Tom Ntuli has taken to Facebook to brag about his wife for paying part of their bills.

“I am married to a woman who says to me; Baby you have paid for the tickets, please let me pay for our food,” he wrote.

Baby you have paid for our food , mina let me tip our waiter/waitress. Love you paid for the flights, mina let me pay for the rental car.

I am married to a destiny helper, a woman that loves and compliments me.

My wife makes my weight lighter.