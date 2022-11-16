I saw his wedding pictures two weeks after he asked me out

A Nigerian lady, Goodness Zinny, has narrated how a man who asked her out got married to another woman two weeks later.

She stated this on Facebook in reaction to a post about how men sleep with other women while making wedding plans with their main girlfriends.

“And this guy asked me out two weeks ago and i turned him down, to my greatest surprise I saw his wedding pictures last week and I said to myself so this guy was planning wedding with another babe and he still wants to knack me. Chaii God why are men like this,” she wrote.

Another lady equally shared her experience.