Alaa Abd el-Fattah, the British-Egyptian democracy activist jailed in Egypt, has ended his six-month-long hunger strike, which he began in protest against his detention conditions.

Abd el-Fattah, one of the people who spearheaded Egypt’s 2011 revolution has spent most of the past decade behind bars. He began a partial hunger strike in April in protest against his detention conditions, spending more than six months consuming only 100 calories a day. According to his family, his health has deteriorated rapidly since then.



“I’ve broken my strike. I’ll explain everything on Thursday,” he told his family in a letter, in reference to his monthly family prison visits to the Wadi el-Natrun desert prison where he is being held.