No court can stop national carrier

Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation Hadi Sirika has pushed back at a subsisting lawsuit recently filed against the Federal Government over the establishment of Nigeria Air, saying the national carrier formation will go ahead.

About eight domestic airlines last week Friday, November 11, sued the FG in court, listing Nigerian Air, Ethiopian Airlines, Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, as defendants.

The airlines want the court to stop the national carrier deal and withdraw the Air Transport Licence already issued to Nigeria Air by the Federal Government/Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, claiming that the firm which served as Transaction Adviser for the transaction was incorporated in March last year and alleged that the company was linked to the aviation minister.

However, speaking during a stakeholders appreciation forum for the successful reconstruction of Lagos airport Runway 18L on Tuesday, November 15, Sirika insisted that…