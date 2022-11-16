Tom Ford now a billionaire after Estée Lauder agrees to buy his company for $2.8 Billion

Estée Lauder has agreed to buy Tom Ford’s high-end fragrances, making designer, film director, art collector and fashion world provocateur, Tom Ford now officially a billionaire.

On Tuesday, November 15, Estée Lauder announced it had agreed to buy his company in a deal that totaled $2.8 billion – the largest in the luxury industry this year.

Ford, 61, will stay on with the brand through the end of 2023, though his role beyond that is not yet clear.

Saying he “could not be happier,” Mr. Ford added of Estée Lauder in a statement, “They have been an extraordinary partner from the first day of my creation of the company and I am thrilled to see them become the luxury stewards in this next chapter of the Tom Ford brand.”

Tom Ford’s beauty business includes fragrance, cosmetics and skin care. Before this deal, Estée Lauder has had a longstanding licensing agreement with Tom Ford.

The deal also brings apparel to Estée Lauder, which had been strictly focused…