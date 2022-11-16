We are not going to pay anyone for work not done

The federal government has said that lecturers who just resumed academic activities after an 8-month strike, should not expect complete payment of their salaries as they cannot be paid for work not done.

Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, expressed Federal Government’s position on the renewed face-off with ASUU after the week’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

When asked to comment on insistence by the lecturers to embark on a work-free-day in protest of the Federal Government’s decision to pay its members pro-rata, Adamu said the position of the federal government was that the Lecturers “would not be paid for work not done.”

He also stated that ASUU’s claim of FG turning lecturers to casual workers is not true as no one can do that.

Adamu said;