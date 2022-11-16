Wike expresses regret over working for Obaseki’s re-election as Governor of Edo state

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has expressed regret of working for the re-election of Godwin Obaseki as Governor of Edo state in 2020.

Wike revealed this while apologizing to former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, at the inauguration of the Rumuepirikom Flyover in Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of the state which he (Oshiomhole) commissioned on Wednesday, November 16.

The Rivers state Governor said he has learnt his lesson and the past should remain in the past.

He said;