Wike expresses regret over working for Obaseki’s re-election as Governor of Edo state

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has expressed regret of working for the re-election of Godwin Obaseki as Governor of Edo state in 2020.
Wike revealed this while apologizing to former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, at the inauguration of the Rumuepirikom Flyover in Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of the state which he (Oshiomhole) commissioned on Wednesday, November 16.
The Rivers state Governor said he has learnt his lesson and the past should remain in the past.
He said;
“I use this opportunity to apologise to you. I came to Edo State to make sure your candidate didn’t win election. I said you won’t win and you didn’t win. That assignment has been done and we now know who is who.
“We are now friends, let bygones be bygones.
“I want to sincerely apologise to you. Each time you learn. People will praise you when you do for them. When you say, they are wrong, they begin to say all sorts of…
