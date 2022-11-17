133 million Nigerians are living in poverty

The federal government has revealed that about 63 percent of persons within Nigeria (133 million,) are living in poverty.

This came off a research carried out by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the National Social Safety-Nets Coordinating Office (NASSCO), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), and the Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative (OPHI).

Presenting a report during the launch of Nigeria’s Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) Survey in Abuja on Thursday November 17, it was revealed that the figure was arrived at after a Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) with five components of health, living standard, education, security and unemployment was measured.

56,000 households across the 36 states of the Federation and the FCT were sampled in the research conducted between November 2021 and February 2022.

Out of the 133 million Nigerians living in poverty, 86 million people, live in…