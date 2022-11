Actress Annie Idibia responded to trolls who threw shade at her on her Instagram page.

The mum of two had shared a photo of her husband, 2Face Idibia and their daughter, Olivia, and wrote

”A Guy And His Last Born She’s our lil Genius”

Trolls stormed her page to mock her, saying Olivia, might end up being her last child but not 2face’s as the singer may just decide to have another child.

Annie found the comments distasteful and went on to respond. See their exchange below…