Cross River government announces ban on illegal mining activities

Cross River Government has announced a ban on illegal mining activities ongoing in the state, especially in Biase and Akamkpa local government areas.
This was conveyed in a statement released on Thursday, November 17, by the Permanent Secretary of Special Services, Governor’s Office, Dr Alfred Mboto.
Mboto said the ban became necessary as illegal activities constitute threat to the safety and security of the local government areas.
The statement partly read;
“Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River has placed a total ban on all illegal mining activities in the state forthwith.
“Security agencies have been directed to seal all illegal mining sites and arrest and prosecute all illegal mining companies and persons involved in the illegal activities.”
