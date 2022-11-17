It’s unruly, unprofessional and unacceptable

The spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force, CSP OLumuyiwa Adejobi, has condemned the actions of some officers who were filmed manhandling a woman inside a police station.

A Twitter user @Icaohi shared the worrisome video showing the officers pulling the woman on the floor as they forced her into a cell. One of the officers even went as far as stepping on her. It is not clear why she was arrested.

”@PoliceNG look at what the untrained officers of the Nigerian police are doing to this lady. A reliable source informs that this incident took place at Kagini Police station Abuja.” the Twitter user wrote

Reacting to the video, Adejobi described it as ‘unruly, unprofessional and unacceptable”

Watch the viral video below…