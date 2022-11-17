‘Leave me alone’- Trump reveals his response whenever his wife Melania complains about him looking ‘angry and upset’

Former US president, Donald Trump has admitted he tells his wife Melania to ‘just leave me alone’ when she says he comes home looking ‘angry and upset’.

Trump provided another glimpse into his relationship with his wife near the end of his more than hourlong speech on Tuesday, November 15 when he launched his 2024 presidential campaign.

Trump said it ‘hasn’t been a joyride for our great first lady’ and asked Melania to stand up during his announcement speech at Mar-a-Lago.

‘I go home and she says – they do love her – and she says, “You look angry and upset,” and I tell her, “Just leave me alone, I got this,”‘ said Donald.

‘Hasn’t been easy, but she’s been a great first lady and people love her.’

Donald beamed at Melania, whose reaction was not visible through a live stream of the event. She walked into the room holding hands with her husband and sat at the front left of the packed room at Mar-a-Lago. At the end of Donald’s…