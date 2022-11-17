Nigerian army confirms a soldier shot his colleague and an NGO staff in North East

The Nigerian army has confirmed that a soldier shot and killed a staff of one of the Non-Governmental Organisations providing humanitarian support in the North-East.

 

Army spokesperson, Major Samson Nantip Zhakom further revealed that the soldier also shot a colleague and injured the co-pilot of one of the United Nations helicopters.

 

What led to the shooting is still not clear. Zhakom said; 

 

“The Theatre Command Operation HADIN KAI regrets to inform the public of a sad occurrence at one of our military base today.

“A soldier shot and killed a staff of one of the NGOs providing humanitarian support in the North East. Same soldier also killed another soldier and injured the co-pilot of one of the UN helicopters.

“Own troops on the ground immediately neutralized the errant personnel. The injured co-pilot has been stabilized while the corpses of the deceased have been moved to the 7 Division Hospital. Detailed investigation into the incident and subsequent remedial…



