They live in a different era, everything is so easy for them’

Cristiano Ronaldo has aimed a brutal dig at young players especially those at Manchester United comparing them to 12-year-olds.

This comes from his explosive interview with Piers Morgan, in which Ronaldo hit out at Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag, former team-mates Wayne Rooney and Gary Neville as well as the Glazer family, who own the club.

The 37-year-old striker who also aimed a dig at Ralf Ragnick, has been fined £1m for the interview.

Ronaldo, who was desperate to leave United in the summer, has now been linked with a move to German giants Bayern Munich in January while Ronaldo’s former club Sporting Lisbon are also still keen on signing him despite the interview.

Quizzed by Morgan about some of his younger team-mates at United, Ronaldo said: ‘I don’t think that word [respect] is the best one, they live in a different era.

‘I can see with my kid, who is 12-years-old, the mentality is not the same.’

Asked about the difference between United’s…