They live in a different era, everything is so easy for them’

By
Headliners
-
3


They live in a different era, everything is so easy for them

Cristiano Ronaldo has aimed a brutal dig at young players especially those at Manchester United comparing them to 12-year-olds.

This comes from his explosive interview with Piers Morgan, in which Ronaldo hit out at Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag, former team-mates Wayne Rooney and Gary Neville as well as the Glazer family, who own the club.

The 37-year-old striker who also aimed a dig at Ralf Ragnick, has been fined £1m for the interview.

 

Ronaldo, who was desperate to leave United in the summer, has now been linked with a move to German giants Bayern Munich in January while Ronaldo’s former club Sporting Lisbon are also still keen on signing him despite the interview.

 

They live in a different era, everything is so easy for them

 

Quizzed by Morgan about some of his younger team-mates at United, Ronaldo said: ‘I don’t think that word [respect] is the best one, they live in a different era.

 

‘I can see with my kid, who is 12-years-old, the mentality is not the same.’

Asked about the difference between United’s…



Source: Linda Ikeji

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR