Two new sightings of missing X-Factor star and Rugby player Levi Davis are being investigated by Barcelona police

Police are reportedly investigating two possible sightings of missing rugby player Levi Davis near the spot where he was last seen nearly three weeks ago.

 

This comes after a witness contacted the 24-year-old’s family to claim they saw him on Monday in a square near the city’s Arc de Triomf monument.

 

The same witness is said to have placed him a week earlier in another square near Barcelona’s famous La Boqueria Market just a six-minute walk from the Old Irish Pub Levi was picked up on CCTV leaving around 10pm on October 29.

 

Monday’s sighting occurred in Placa Sant Agusti Vell – Old Saint Agustin Square in English – according to local press.

 

The other square has been identified as Placa del Canonge Colom, behind La Boqueria and near to the La Rambla boulevard.

 

A spokesman for Levi’s family, quoted by news website Cronica Global, said: ‘A person claims to have seen Levi in Barcelona.

 

‘It has not been possible to confirm the information yet, and the search is…



