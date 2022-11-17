UFC star Israel Adesanya arrested at New York airport

Nigerian-born New Zealand UFC star, Israel Adesanya was arrested at JFK Airport on Wednesday, November 16, after allegedly trying to board a plane with brass knuckles.

Port Authority police said Adesanya who tried to walk through security around 2 p.m, was taken into custody by Transportation Security Administration staff who found the banned item in his possession.

Brass knuckles are illegal in the state of New York, however, the UFC star’s manager claims the fighter was given them as a present by a fan. Adesanya was later released after being questioned by officials at the airport.

Adesanya’s manager Tim Simpson said in a statement;

“Israel was handed a gift by a fan, which he put in his luggage. “When flagged at the airport, Israel quickly disposed of the item, and co-operated with authorities. He has complied accordingly, with that the matter was dismissed and he is on his way home.”

Although Adesanya was reportedly not charged after his…