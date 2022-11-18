Court increases jail term of woman who made child eat her own vomit off the floor

A woman who made a child eat her own vomit during a year-long campaign of cruelty has had her jail term increased by judges at the UK Court of Appeal.

Lorna Dennington, 47, admitted repeatedly hitting three children in her care, by slapping them, punching one child on the nose and hitting another in the head with a cupboard door.

She also dragged a girl out of bed and down the stairs by her hair on one occasion and would use a kitchen scrubbing pad on her skin if she thought she had not properly taken her bath.

In his ruling, Lord Justice William Davis described an incident where one of the children, who was said to be around 15 or 16 at the time, had thrown up her dinner, adding: ‘Lorna Dennington made her pick up the vomit from the floor and eat it.’

The court heard how her husband Christopher Dennington, 51, spent around £1,000 of one child’s £59,000 trust fund that had been left to the boy after his father died.

Lord Justice William Davis said the boy who is now…