FIFA ban sales of alcohol at World Cup stadiums in Qatar after the country’s royal family called for the ban 

Fifa has banned the sale of alcohol at World Cup stadiums in Qatar just 48 hours before the tournament starts after the royal family in the country called for the ban.

“Following discussions between host country authorities and FIFA, a decision has been made to focus the sale of alcoholic beverages on the FIFA Fan Festival, other fan destinations, and licensed venues, removing sales point

“There is no impact to the sale of Bud Zero which will remain available at all Qatar’s World Cup stadiums,” added the FIFA statement.

“Host country authorities and FIFA will continue to ensure that the stadiums and surrounding areas provide an enjoyable, respectful and pleasant experience for all fans.”Budweiser was to sell beer within the ticketed perimeter surrounding each of the eight stadiums before and after each game.

Budweiser, which is one of FIFA’s partners, tweeted, “Well, this is awkward,” though the social media post was quickly deleted.

